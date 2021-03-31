Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.95 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 247.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

