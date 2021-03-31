Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 237.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

