BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BRP stock opened at C$107.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.63 and a 1-year high of C$109.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DOO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.38.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

