BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BRP stock opened at C$107.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.63 and a 1-year high of C$109.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DOO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.38.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

