Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Update

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

