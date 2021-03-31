Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%.

SNGX stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNGX. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

