United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 163,006 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 617,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,006 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448,165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,364,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,389,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,001,000.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

