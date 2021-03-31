United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 5,914 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,161 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

