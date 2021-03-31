Castleark Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 588.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,391.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

