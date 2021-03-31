Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,824,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,781,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

