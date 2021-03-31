Castleark Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SEA by 72.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,391 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.59. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

