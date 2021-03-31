Castleark Management LLC Sells 7,530 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

