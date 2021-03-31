The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $145.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.95, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.