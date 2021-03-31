Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

RTLR opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

