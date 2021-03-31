Raydium Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.87 or 0.00015185 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $216.58 million and $6.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 604,202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00062854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00284620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.94 or 0.00905705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031276 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,421,934 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

