Italo (XTA) Reaches Market Cap of $22,211.71

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Italo has a market capitalization of $22,211.71 and approximately $382.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 604,202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00062854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00284620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.94 or 0.00905705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031276 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,731,952 coins and its circulating supply is 17,731,952 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.