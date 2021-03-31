Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declines By 34.6%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

