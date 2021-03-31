50,000 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Bought by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

