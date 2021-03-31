RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

