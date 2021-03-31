RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

