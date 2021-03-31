Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%.

JCS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $56.02 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

