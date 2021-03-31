Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000. Certara comprises approximately 0.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $99,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $35,205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $32,406,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,662,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

