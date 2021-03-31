Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $135.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

