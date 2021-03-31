Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.