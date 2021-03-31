Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $42,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.58.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $270.29 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $273.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

