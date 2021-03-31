Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157,291 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 319,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

