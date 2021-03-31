Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1,013.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,904 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $56,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $166.27 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.42 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

