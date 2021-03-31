Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 75,087 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Cigna worth $59,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $245.80 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

