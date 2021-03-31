Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $68.82 Million Stock Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 481.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101,958 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.56% of GSX Techedu worth $68,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.60 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.12.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

