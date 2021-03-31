Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

