Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $85.53 and a one year high of $135.60. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.