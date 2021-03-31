Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Apache by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apache by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Apache by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Apache by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apache in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of APA opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

