Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,671,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.51. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

