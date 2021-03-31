United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $322.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

