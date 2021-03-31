GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $235.62 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $129.25 and a 1 year high of $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.45.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.