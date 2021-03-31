Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Update

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIBE opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Sibling Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Sibling Group Company Profile

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

