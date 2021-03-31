Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,100 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the February 28th total of 356,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 877,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. Criteo has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

