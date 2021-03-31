Advisor Partners LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

BSX opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.