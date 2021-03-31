Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

