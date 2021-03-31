Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 660 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $451.47 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $270.40 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.02 and its 200 day moving average is $469.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

