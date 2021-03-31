Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 22 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $749.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.90 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $718.61 and a 200 day moving average of $679.91. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

