Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $13,610,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

