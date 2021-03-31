Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELIO stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Elio Motors has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

