Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARDS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDS shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

