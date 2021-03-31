Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ AY opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

