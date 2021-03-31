FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FibroGen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

FGEN stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

