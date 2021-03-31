Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,382 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

