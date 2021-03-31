Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

