Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.61 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,311 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGT. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.