Conn’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,402 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 715% compared to the average daily volume of 172 call options.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Conn’s by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

