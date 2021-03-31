SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $605.00 on Wednesday. SMC has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $682.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $604.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.69.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

