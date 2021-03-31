SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $605.00 on Wednesday. SMC has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $682.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $604.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.69.
SMC Company Profile
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.