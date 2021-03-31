JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$21.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

AQN stock opened at C$19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$16.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

